Published Apr 15, 2024 at 4:00 PM IST
Displaced Palestinians Attempt To Return To Northern Gaza
Iran’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel early Sunday has stoked regional tensions and brought more fear of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip spiralling into an all-out regional conflict. Tehran says the attack was in retaliation to an airstrike on its consular building in Damascus, Syria, which has been widely blamed on Israel.
