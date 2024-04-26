Videos
Published Apr 26, 2024 at 6:14 PM IST
PM Modi gets huge welcome in Malda, 'Will be Bengal's son in next birth'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a high decibel welcome at during his campaign in West Bengal’s, Malda. PM Modi while addressing the pubic gathered said that there was a time when Bengal was the driver of India’s development in terms of social reforms, scientific advancements, philosophical advancements, spiritual advancements, and even sacrificing life for the country.
