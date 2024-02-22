Videos
Published Feb 22, 2024 at 9:08 AM IST
INDI Alliance Reaches Consensus On Seat-Sharing Deal in UP
While speaking on the seat-sharing deal in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming general elections, Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande said that the Congress party will contest on 17 LS seats in the state.He further said, “I am delighted to tell you that it has been decided that in Uttar Pradesh the INC will contest on 17 seats and the remaining 63 seats will have candidates of INDIA bloc- from SP and other parties.”
