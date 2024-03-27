A US judge dismissed Elon Musk's lawsuit against a group criticising his social media platform, seen as an attempt to silence critics. X, formerly Twitter, plans to appeal. The Centre for Countering Digital Hate sees the decision as affirming their rights. Musk's move was viewed as an attempt to intimidate and scare off advertisers. X accused CCDH of creating false reports to drive away advertisers and breaching their user contract. Tesla and Musk face other lawsuits, including claims of worker harassment. The decision highlights the ongoing tension between tech giants and critics.