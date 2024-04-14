Videos
Published Apr 12, 2024 at 11:18 PM IST
All We Imagine As Light 1st Indian Film To Compete At Cannes In 30 Years
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has scripted history by becoming the first Indian title in over 30 years to feature in the prestigious Competition section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it will vie for the top prize Palme d'Or. Neecha Nagar is the only Indian film ever to win the top honour at Cannes back in 1946.
Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:18 IST
