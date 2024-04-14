×

Published Apr 12, 2024 at 11:18 PM IST

All We Imagine As Light 1st Indian Film To Compete At Cannes In 30 Years

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has scripted history by becoming the first Indian title in over 30 years to feature in the prestigious Competition section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it will vie for the top prize Palme d'Or. Neecha Nagar is the only Indian film  ever to win the top honour at Cannes back in 1946.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured

Videos15 hours ago
Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada

CM Reddy Injured

15 hours ago

CM Reddy Injured

15 hours ago
Ram Lalla

Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak

17 hours ago
Mass Stabbing in Sydney

18 hours ago

Mass Stabbing in Sydney

18 hours ago
amit shah

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

18 hours ago
Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli Dies

a day ago
Cannes

Cannes Film Festival 2024

2 days ago
PM Modi

PM Modi In Rajasthan

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Is Diljit Married?

2 days ago
Harry Potter stars

JK Rowling Controversy

2 days ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Ban Lifted

3 days ago
Slumdog Millionaire

Hollywood Films Go Desi

3 days ago
Tangled

The Tangled Controversy

3 days ago
The Juliet Controversy

3 days ago

The Juliet Controversy

3 days ago
Janhvi Dating Shikhar

4 days ago

Janhvi Dating Shikhar

4 days ago
The Joker

The Joker's Origin Story

4 days ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

4 days ago
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured
Videos15 hours ago
Ram Lalla
All You Need To Know About Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Tilak’ At Ram Mandir
Videos17 hours ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
PM Anthony Albanese condemns Bondi Junction mass stabbing
Videos18 hours ago
Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada
03:00
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured
Videos15 hours ago
Ram Lalla
05:33
All You Need To Know About Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Tilak’ At Ram Mandir
Videos17 hours ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
03:11
PM Anthony Albanese condemns Bondi Junction mass stabbing
Videos18 hours ago
amit shah
18:30
Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Public Meeting Rajasthan's Alwar
Videos18 hours ago
Roberto Cavalli
04:30
Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli, Master Of Maximalism, Dies At 83
Videosa day ago
Cannes
03:47
All We Imagine As Light 1st Indian Film To Compete At Cannes In 30 Years
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi
29:32
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally In Barmer, Rajasthan
Videos2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh
05:15
Is Diljit Dosanjh Married? Singer's Viral Photo Sparks Speculation
Videos2 days ago
Harry Potter stars
04:05
JK Rowling's Fallout With Radcliffe And Watson: A Brief Timeline
Videos2 days ago
Maidaan
03:10
Karnataka HC Clears Maidaan For Release Amid Plagiarism Accusations
Videos3 days ago
Slumdog Millionaire
03:09
Hollywood's Love Affair With India: Biggies Filmed Across Bharat
Videos3 days ago
Tangled
03:04
Indian-American Actor Avantika Vandanapu Subjected To Racist Backlash
Videos3 days ago
Romeo and Juliet controversy
03:39
Why Is The Internet Divided Over Tom Holland's Romeo And Juliet?
Videos3 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Love story
03:08
Lovers To Friends To Lovers Again: Janhvi-Shikhar's Love Story
Videos4 days ago
The Joker
02:13
Unearthing The Joker's Origin Story: The Poster Boy For Anarchy
Videos4 days ago
Dhanush
03:20
Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Divroce: Looking Back At The Couple's Relationship
Videos4 days ago
S Jaishankar
02:41
Jaishankar destroys Rahul Gandhi’s ‘India Not A Nation’ Theory
Videos5 days ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know
00:00
Jaishankar’s advice to Rahul Gandhi on Congress China deal
Videos5 days ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know
05:48
Jaishankar roasts Congress Manifesto
Videos5 days ago
Jaishankar On Tamil Hindus In Sri Lanka
06:15
Nation Wants To Know / Jaishankar On Tamil Hindus In Sri Lanka & Hindus In Maldives Not In CAA
Videos5 days ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know
05:30
Jaishankar unforgiving on Pakistan’s theory on mystery killings
Videos5 days ago
S Jaishankar
01:58
Jaishankar shreds Guardian theory
Videos5 days ago
jaishankar
07:47
Jaishankar smashes global powers from New York to London
Videos5 days ago
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic.
05:17
Jaishankar On Why Tamil People Should Know Katchatheevu Truth
Videos5 days ago
