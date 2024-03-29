Videos
Published Mar 29, 2024 at 5:14 PM IST
Allu Arjun Poses With His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Dubai
"The king of dance" Allu Arjun poses with his life-like wax statue at the Dubai branch of Madame Tussauds Museum.
"The king of dance" Allu Arjun poses with his life-like wax statue at the Dubai branch of Madame Tussauds Museum.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:14 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.