Videos
Published Mar 1, 2024 at 11:13 PM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Day 1: What To Expect
While the theme for day 1 of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities is ‘Am Evening In Everland’, the guests are expected to wear chic cocktail attire. Listen in to know more about what one can expect from the bash currently underway in Jamnagar.
While the theme for day 1 of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities is ‘Am Evening In Everland’, the guests are expected to wear chic cocktail attire. Listen in to know more about what one can expect from the bash currently underway in Jamnagar.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Bill Gates visits India
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.