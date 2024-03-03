Videos
Published Mar 3, 2024 at 11:49 AM IST
Bill Gates Traditional Avatar at Ambanis Pre-Wedding Bash
Bill Gates was seen layering up his black kurta look with a glamorous, embroidered jacket, while joining in on the pre wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. He was seen attending the star studded event with his girlfriend Paula Hurd.
