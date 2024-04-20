Videos
Published Apr 20, 2024 at 6:27 PM IST
Fashion Influencer Surbhi Jain Succumbs To Ovarian Cancer At 30
Fashion influencer Surbhi Jain succumbed to ovarian cancer at 30. She undergoing rigorous treatment since 2023. Her family confirmed the news of her death on social media. She was cremated in Ghaziabad on April 19.
