Published Apr 19, 2024 at 6:15 PM IST
Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Cast Their Votes
During the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting for all 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu took place. Overall, in the first phase, voters in 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories exercised their franchise. Several actors and directors too stepped out to cast their ballot.
April 19th, 2024
