Published Jan 22, 2024 at 10:18 AM IST
Celebrities Arrive In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration
The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place in Ayodhya today, January 22. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry have been invited to partake in the historic event. Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, and Madhuri Dixit are some of the celebrities who departed for the event today. The actors dressed up in ethnic Indian attires as they jetted off to be a part of the ceremony.
