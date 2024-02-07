Videos
Published Jan 22, 2024 at 12:10 PM IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Shankar Mahadevan Croons To Ram Bhajan
Shankar Mahadevan was among the performers at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The singer gave goosebumps moments to everyone present at the ceremony and also to the ones watching from the comfort of their home with his powerful voice. He performed Tulsi Das' Shri Ram Charan Krupali to add divine energy to the holy event.
