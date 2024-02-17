Videos
Published Feb 17, 2024 at 5:10 PM IST
Suhani Bhatnagar Of Dangal Fame Dies At 19
Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer hit film Dangal in 2016, passed away aged 19 on February 17. She was selected to play the role out of 10,000 girls who auditioned for the film.
Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer hit film Dangal in 2016, passed away aged 19 on February 17. She was selected to play the role out of 10,000 girls who auditioned for the film.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.