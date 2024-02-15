Nitish Bharadwaj, who is known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in 1988’s popular epic TV drama Mahabharat has accused his estranged wife of kidnapping their daughters. In 2009, Nitish married Smita Gate who is currently posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) at the MP Human Rights Commission. The duo decided to part ways after almost a decade during the transitioning year of 2018-2019. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Bharadwaj shared that he has no whereabouts of his twin daughters. Watch this video to know more about what he said.