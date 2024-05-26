Videos
Published May 26, 2024 at 7:26 PM IST
Cannes 2024: India Winds Up Best Year Yet With 3 Big Wins
India's stint at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival wound up with three historic wins, with Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know by FTII student Chidananda S Naik and Anasuya Sengupta of The Shameless fame winning major awards in each of the three competitive sections of the prestigious gala.
India's stint at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival wound up with three historic wins, with Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know by FTII student Chidananda S Naik and Anasuya Sengupta of The Shameless fame winning major awards in each of the three competitive sections of the prestigious gala.
Published May 26th, 2024 at 19:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.