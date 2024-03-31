Videos
Published Mar 31, 2024 at 11:05 AM IST
Chance Perdomo, Gen V Star, Dies Aged 27
Chance Perdomo, popularly known for his roles in Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died on March 30 after his motorbike crashed in a road accident. Perdomo was 27 at the time of his passing.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 11:05 IST
