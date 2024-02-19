Videos
Published Feb 19, 2024 at 8:07 PM IST
Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mother
Suhani Bhatnagar's parents detailed her excruciating struggle with the rare autoimmune condition Dermatomyositis. She made her feature film debut with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal in 2016 and played the role of young Babita Phogat. "She was brilliant in academics and wanted to be an actor," her mom shared as she got emotional speaking about her untimely demise.
