Published Mar 30, 2024 at 2:44 PM IST
Daniel Balaji, Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyadu Vilayadu Co-star, Dies Aged 48
Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack on March 29. He was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain. He is popularly known for playing antagonists in several Tamil films including Kaakha Kaakha and Vettaiyadu Vilayadu among others.
