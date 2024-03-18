Videos
Published Mar 18, 2024 at 8:22 PM IST
Ed's India Stay: Rendezvous With Bollywood Celebs To Mumbai Concert
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently performed in Mumbai for the third time at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where he jammed with Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik. He also partied with Bollywood celebrities and visited a school in the city.
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently performed in Mumbai for the third time at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where he jammed with Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik. He also partied with Bollywood celebrities and visited a school in the city.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 20:22 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Putin Warns West Of World War 3
Videos7 hours ago
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Putin Warns West Of World War 3
Videos7 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.