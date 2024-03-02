The Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing with a themed ‘An Evening In Everland’ cocktail bash, that witnessed popular celebrities like Rihanna, Deepika Padukone, and Ivanka Trump in attendance. The second day has an even more exciting theme ' A Walk On The Wild Side', where guests will visit Vantara, Ambanis animal rescue and welfare shelter.