Published Feb 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM IST

Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Dies Due To Prolonged Illness At 72

The veteran singer Pankaj Udhas died today, February 26, at a private hospital in Mumbai due to prolonged illness. 

Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Dies Due To Prolonged Illness At 72

Videosan hour ago
Pankaj Udhas
03:32
Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Dies Due To Prolonged Illness At 72
Videosan hour ago
Yami Gautam Article 370
04:37
Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Starrer Is An Engaging Political Drama
Videosan hour ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position
04:27
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pledges To End Child Marriages
Videosan hour ago
Pankaj Udhas
03:46
Veteran Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72
Videos2 hours ago
CCTV Footage of Killers Chasing INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee
06:46
INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV
Videos6 hours ago
Shambu Border
04:45
Farmers Take Out Tractor March Near Yamuna Expressway
Videos7 hours ago
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ For His Dedication Towards Gojri, Manshah Khakhi
03:31
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Manshah Khakhi
Videos8 hours ago
25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive
03:17
25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur
Videos9 hours ago
INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee
04:59
INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead In Jhajjar
Videos10 hours ago
Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey
03:10
Days after lunch with PM Modi, MP Ritesh Pandey quits BSP to join BJP
Videos20 hours ago
Nafe Singh Rathi son told whole story
06:08
How Nafe Singh Rathee, Haryana INLD chief, was shot dead in Jhajjar
Videos20 hours ago
Drone Didi Sunita flying drone in her field
06:14
PM Modi interacts with 'Drone Didi' on 'Mann Ki Baat'
Videosa day ago
Nafe Singh Rathee
03:45
Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Bahadurgarh
Videosa day ago
PM Modi Goes Underwater To Offer Prayers
04:42
PM Modi goes underwater to offer prayers at Lord Krishna's Dwarka city
Videosa day ago
SAG Awards
08:13
Margot, Selena, Others Lead Celebrity Fashion Brigade At SAG Awards 2024
Videosa day ago
PM Modi
05:12
PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace
Videosa day ago
India's first underground railway station to be completed soon
03:03
India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon
Videosa day ago
PM Modi Performs Pooja at Bet Dwarka Temple in Gujarat
03:09
PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple
Videosa day ago
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
03:34
Election Commission Determined To Conduct Inducement-Free Polls
Videosa day ago
Sudarshan Setu
03:13
PM Modi Gives India Its Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge, Sudarshan Setu
Videosa day ago
protest for hostages in tel aviv
03:22
Thousands Gather in Israel’s Tel Aviv Demanding Release Of Hostages
Videosa day ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
04:39
Assam: Himanta govt scraps Muslim Marriage Act, Is UCC Next?
Videos2 days ago
pm modi in varanasi
24:54
Watch: PM Modi's Full Address At Bharat Mandapam
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 13,000 Crore
09:56
PM Modi Highlights The Importance Of ‘Aatmanirbharta’
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo