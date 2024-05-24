Videos
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:05 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai To Nancy Tyagi, India Wows At Cannes 2024
From movie screenings to celebs walking the red carpet in style, here's how India reigned supreme at Cannes 2024. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light will be screened in the competition section on May 23.
From movie screenings to celebs walking the red carpet in style, here's how India reigned supreme at Cannes 2024. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light will be screened in the competition section on May 23.
Published May 24th, 2024 at 01:05 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.