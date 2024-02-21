Martin Scorsese was honoured with Berlin Film Festival‘s Golden Bear Award, celebrating a lifetime of achievement in cinema. Scorsese is one of the most celebrated directors in the history of cinema. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker recently was in headlines to have earned more Oscar nominations for best director than anyone alive. Martin Scorsese walked the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival for a special screening of his Oscar-winning film, "The Departed." The movie is being shown in celebration of the director, who is being honored by the festival this year with a Golden Bear for lifetime achievement in cinema.