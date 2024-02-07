Videos
Published Dec 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM IST
Efron honours Perry during Walk of Fame ceremony
Zac Efron received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.During the ceremony, the The Iron Claw star honored his 17 Again co-star, Matthew Perry. In the 2009 romantic comedy, Efron played the younger version of Perry’s character who is transformed back into his 17-year-old self to get a chance at rewriting his life.
