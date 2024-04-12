×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Apr 11, 2024 at 8:19 PM IST

Indian-American Actor Avantika Vandanapu Subjected To Racist Backlash

A live action reimagining for Disney's Tangled is reportedly in the works with the internet abuzz about its potential star cast. Avantika Vandanapu is the foremost name in this regard, something which doesn't quite sit right with a section of netizens.
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Karnataka HC Clears Maidaan For Release Amid Plagiarism Accusations

Videos15 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Maidaan

Maidaan Ban Lifted

15 hours ago
Slumdog Millionaire

Hollywood Films Go Desi

16 hours ago
Tangled

The Tangled Controversy

18 hours ago
Romeo and Juliet controversy

The Juliet Controversy

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Love story

Janhvi Dating Shikhar

2 days ago
The Joker

The Joker's Origin Story

2 days ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

2 days ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar

3 days ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

Jaishankar on China Deal

3 days ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

Jaishankar on Congress

3 days ago
Jaishankar On Tamil Hindus In Sri Lanka

Jaishankar On Tamil Hindu

3 days ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

Jaishankar on Pakistan

3 days ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar shreds Guardia

3 days ago
jaishankar

S. Jaishankar

3 days ago
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic.

Katchatheevu Truth

3 days ago
S Jaishankar

S. Jaishankar

3 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Maidaan
Karnataka HC Clears Maidaan For Release Amid Plagiarism Accusations
Videos15 hours ago
Slumdog Millionaire
Hollywood's Love Affair With India: Biggies Filmed Across Bharat
Videos16 hours ago
Tangled
Indian-American Actor Avantika Vandanapu Subjected To Racist Backlash
Videos18 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

Maidaan
03:10
Karnataka HC Clears Maidaan For Release Amid Plagiarism Accusations
Videos15 hours ago
Slumdog Millionaire
03:09
Hollywood's Love Affair With India: Biggies Filmed Across Bharat
Videos16 hours ago
Tangled
03:04
Indian-American Actor Avantika Vandanapu Subjected To Racist Backlash
Videos18 hours ago
Romeo and Juliet controversy
03:39
Why Is The Internet Divided Over Tom Holland's Romeo And Juliet?
Videosa day ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Love story
03:08
Lovers To Friends To Lovers Again: Janhvi-Shikhar's Love Story
Videos2 days ago
The Joker
02:13
Unearthing The Joker's Origin Story: The Poster Boy For Anarchy
Videos2 days ago
Dhanush
03:20
Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Divroce: Looking Back At The Couple's Relationship
Videos2 days ago
S Jaishankar
02:41
Jaishankar destroys Rahul Gandhi’s ‘India Not A Nation’ Theory
Videos3 days ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know
00:00
Jaishankar’s advice to Rahul Gandhi on Congress China deal
Videos3 days ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know
05:48
Jaishankar roasts Congress Manifesto
Videos3 days ago
Jaishankar On Tamil Hindus In Sri Lanka
06:15
Nation Wants To Know / Jaishankar On Tamil Hindus In Sri Lanka & Hindus In Maldives Not In CAA
Videos3 days ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know
05:30
Jaishankar unforgiving on Pakistan’s theory on mystery killings
Videos3 days ago
S Jaishankar
01:58
Jaishankar shreds Guardian theory
Videos3 days ago
jaishankar
07:47
Jaishankar smashes global powers from New York to London
Videos3 days ago
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic.
05:17
Jaishankar On Why Tamil People Should Know Katchatheevu Truth
Videos3 days ago
S Jaishankar
03:37
Why Jaishankar Joined The BJP
Videos3 days ago
Allu Arjun
03:44
All You Need To Know About Allu Arjun's Viral Avatar From Pushpa 2
Videos4 days ago
Bharatpur tractor incident
21:46
Tracking Sambit Patra: Surgeon Turned Politician Who Aims To Sweep Puri
Videos5 days ago
Gangu Ramsay
03:26
Gangu Ramsay: Man Behind The Camera In Ramsay Brothers' Horror Films
Videos5 days ago
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi(L) and BJP MP Candidate Madhavi Latha
04:09
Madhavi Latha, contesting against Asaduddin Owaisi, gets Y+ security
Videos5 days ago
(BJP) State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam
24:19
We Are Leaving No Stone Unturned To Ensure Victory: Vinoj P Selvam
Videos5 days ago
Lionel Messi
00:48
Tata Martino pleased to see Messi feeling well
Videos5 days ago
Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto
05:27
Nirmala Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto
Videos6 days ago
Aparajita Sarangi
51:37
Tracking Aparajita Sarangi: Campaigning To Retain Bhubaneswar Seat
Videos6 days ago
Whatsapp logo