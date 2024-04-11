Videos
Published Apr 10, 2024 at 12:08 AM IST
Lovers To Friends To Lovers Again: Janhvi-Shikhar's Love Story
Janhvi Kapoor became the talk of the town after her recent appearance at the Maidaan screening in Mumbai. The actress' special necklace stole the limelight, thanks to the name written on it. It was 'Shikhu', the nickname of her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Here's every time they sparked dating rumours, without ever publicly confirming it.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 00:08 IST
