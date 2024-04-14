The Karnataka High Court has stayed the order of the Mysuru Session Court to put a halt on the release of Ajay Devgn starrer sports biopic Maidaan. The matter came to light when a writer Anil Kumar accused the makers of the film of plagiarism and sought a declaration that Maidaan was an infringement of his story titled 'Pathanduga'. Boney Kapoor and the movie makers moved to the High Court in the matter, which has now deferred the same till April 24.