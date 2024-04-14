Videos
Published Apr 11, 2024 at 12:01 AM IST
Karnataka HC Clears Maidaan For Release Amid Plagiarism Accusations
The Karnataka High Court has stayed the order of the Mysuru Session Court to put a halt on the release of Ajay Devgn starrer sports biopic Maidaan. The matter came to light when a writer Anil Kumar accused the makers of the film of plagiarism and sought a declaration that Maidaan was an infringement of his story titled 'Pathanduga'. Boney Kapoor and the movie makers moved to the High Court in the matter, which has now deferred the same till April 24.
Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:01 IST
