Published May 20, 2024 at 3:49 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepveer, Varun Celebs Step Out To Vote
Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Mr and Mrs Mahi co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were among the early voters in Mumbai on May 20. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.
