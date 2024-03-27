Videos
Published Mar 27, 2024 at 10:50 PM IST
Rumy Alqahtani Becomes First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia will participate in the Miss Universe pageant for the first time, making it a historic event for the Islamic country. Rumy Alqahtani, a beauty pageant veteran and an influencer, will represent the nation at the competition.
Saudi Arabia will participate in the Miss Universe pageant for the first time, making it a historic event for the Islamic country. Rumy Alqahtani, a beauty pageant veteran and an influencer, will represent the nation at the competition.
Published March 27th, 2024 at 22:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
US new home sales fall in February
Videos6 hours ago
Mohit Sharma responds to Gujurat Titans' loss
Videos10 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.