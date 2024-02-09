Videos
Published Feb 8, 2024 at 8:42 PM IST
The Hollywood Reporter In India Soon: Diverse Cinema In A Grand Showcase
Marking a significant milestone in its illustrious history, The Hollywood Reporter is set to make its long-awaited debut in the Indian market. With a pioneering digital-first approach complemented by its print publication, The Hollywood Reporter's arrival heralds a new era of comprehensive coverage, not only of Hollywood but also of the vibrant tapestry of Indian cinema. Republic spoke to Avarna Jain, Chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media to know more about this endeavour. Watch this video and read the full excerpt of this interview here.
Marking a significant milestone in its illustrious history, The Hollywood Reporter is set to make its long-awaited debut in the Indian market. With a pioneering digital-first approach complemented by its print publication, The Hollywood Reporter's arrival heralds a new era of comprehensive coverage, not only of Hollywood but also of the vibrant tapestry of Indian cinema. Republic spoke to Avarna Jain, Chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media to know more about this endeavour. Watch this video and read the full excerpt of this interview here.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.