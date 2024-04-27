Videos
Published Apr 27, 2024 at 9:12 AM IST
EXCLUSIVE: Harish Salve Speaks To Arnab Goswami On EVM Issue
The Supreme Court of India on April 26 rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Supreme Court Senior Advocate Harish Salve joins Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to talk about the EVM issue
