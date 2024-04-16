Videos
Eyewitness Recalls Event After Multiple People Killed In Sydney
Locals in the neighborhood in Sydney where a man stabbed six people to death at a busy shopping center before he was fatally shot have spoken of their distress. Eight people, including a 9-month-old, were injured. Police say the 40-year-old was stopped in the knifing attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction when a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife.
