Published Apr 15, 2024 at 3:54 PM IST

Eyewitness Recalls Event After Multiple People Killed In Sydney

Locals in the neighborhood in Sydney where a man stabbed six people to death at a busy shopping center before he was fatally shot have spoken of their distress. Eight people, including a 9-month-old, were injured. Police say the 40-year-old was stopped in the knifing attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction when a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife.

Published April 15th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

