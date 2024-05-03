Floods Submerge Parts Of Kenyan Capital, Evacuation Operation Continues

As heavy rains continued to pound Kenya's capital of Nairobi on Tuesday night, residents woke up to more losses in property and heavy infrastructural destruction. Three major highways were closed for the better part of the day due to flooding, heavy traffic snarl-ups being experienced. A spot-check in Nairobi and its surrounding districts revealed the extent of the devastation. Houses marooned, cars drowned in garages and car-sale yards, whole roads cut-off by raging waters.