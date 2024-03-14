Videos
Published Mar 14, 2024 at 12:52 PM IST
From Dry Spell To Abundant Snow: Timely Tourism Resurgence in Gulmarg
The recent good quantity of snowfall boosted tourism at the famous Ski Resort Gulmarg in Kashmir. This world-famous Ski Resort has always played a vital role in boosting tourism with its heavenly beauty. The powdery snow just covers the entire Gulmarg facilitating a slew of adventurous activities like Skiing, Snowboarding, Snow Cycling and Sledging. Surprisingly though, Gulmarg witnessed a dry spell in the early part of the Winter season.
Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:52 IST
