The recent good quantity of snowfall boosted tourism at the famous Ski Resort Gulmarg in Kashmir. This world-famous Ski Resort has always played a vital role in boosting tourism with its heavenly beauty. The powdery snow just covers the entire Gulmarg facilitating a slew of adventurous activities like Skiing, Snowboarding, Snow Cycling and Sledging. Surprisingly though, Gulmarg witnessed a dry spell in the early part of the Winter season.