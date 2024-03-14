Videos
Published Mar 14, 2024 at 12:41 PM IST
Gautam Adani On Hindenburg Incident, 'We Stood Firm'
Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, shared insights into the Hindenburg attack and the group's response strategies, in a candid reflection on one of the most challenging episodes in recent corporate history in question/answer round in an event on March 13 held in Mumbai. During his address, Gautam Adani remarked that the Adani group faced a significant assault from a US short seller, aimed at destabilizing the group and tarnishing India's governance practices.
Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, shared insights into the Hindenburg attack and the group's response strategies, in a candid reflection on one of the most challenging episodes in recent corporate history in question/answer round in an event on March 13 held in Mumbai. During his address, Gautam Adani remarked that the Adani group faced a significant assault from a US short seller, aimed at destabilizing the group and tarnishing India's governance practices.
Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:41 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Equity markets witness significant fall
Videos17 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.