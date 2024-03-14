Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, shared insights into the Hindenburg attack and the group's response strategies, in a candid reflection on one of the most challenging episodes in recent corporate history in question/answer round in an event on March 13 held in Mumbai. During his address, Gautam Adani remarked that the Adani group faced a significant assault from a US short seller, aimed at destabilizing the group and tarnishing India's governance practices.