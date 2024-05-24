Harvard University Graduation Ceremony Affected By Gaza War Protestors

Hundreds of students in graduation robes walked out of the Harvard commencement chanting “Free, free Palestine” and “Let them walk” after weeks of protests on campus. School officials announced, the day before Thursday’s graduation, that 13 Harvard students who participated in a protest encampment would not be able to receive diplomas alongside their classmates. Some students chanted “Let them walk” during commencement, referring to allowing those 13 students to get their diplomas along with fellow graduates.