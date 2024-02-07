The security surrounding the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi has been tightened. This increase in security comes after the public disclosure of the ASI survey report. After the ASI report, a large crowd gathered to offer the Friday Namaz. Heavy security was deployed to avoid any situation of violence. The ASI report found, a huge Hindu temple was demolished to build a mosque. Inscriptions were identified in Devanagari, Kannada, Grantha, and Telugu scripts, as per

the ASI report. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Archaeological Survey of India report. Owaisi alleged that the report was based on conjecture and made a mockery of scientific study.





