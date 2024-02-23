Kashmiri activist Yana Mir denounced Pakistan’s fake narrative on J&K in UK Parliament. Activist and Journalist Yana Mir strongly reaffirmed that Kashmir is an integral part of India. At an event in the UK Parliament, Yana Mir said that she is not Malala as she is safe and free in India. On Oct 09, 2012, Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist was shot by Taliban terrorists in her hometown. Yana Mir also received the Diversity Ambassador Award for championing diversity in the J&K. Offsetting the Pakistani narrative over J&K, she outlined the progress in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370. Yana also commended the Indian Army's efforts in J&K and countered media narratives that vilify the Indian Army. She also called out intl media’s propaganda and asked media groups to ‘stop reporting from their living rooms’.



