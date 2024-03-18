Videos
Published Mar 18, 2024 at 4:33 PM IST
5 Killed In Kolkata Building Collapse, Mamata Assures Stern Action
At least five people, including two women, were killed and several others injured after an under-construction five-storey building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata, police said on Monday.The toll could go up since at least four people were spotted trapped under the debris and only one of them showed signs of life, a fire services official, engaged in rescue operations, said.
