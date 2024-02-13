Videos
Published Feb 13, 2024 at 11:21 AM IST
A Look Inside Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple
PM Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. The BAPS temple is a symbol of global harmony and cultural exchange between India and U.A.E. The Pm arrives in the country on February 13 and will be inaugurating the temple tomorrow. Ahead of the big day, Republic takes you inside the temple.
