As BJP pulled out a shocker in Himachal Pradesh after winning the Rajya Sabha seat, elected MP Harsh Mahajan has made a bold statement. He claimed that the party will soon form government in the state. Harsh claimed that some of the Congress MLAs and ministers from HP are in contact with him. "BJP is going to form its government in the state. Some more MLAs of Congress are in touch with us. I got phone calls from some of their MLAs and ministers...The situation is going to change in the next few hours and you will see BJP will form its govt soon...For the next 10-20 years, Congress is not going to come to power here..."