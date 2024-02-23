Talking about the India-Albania relationship, Albanian Foreign Affairs Minister Igli Hasani on February 22 called India a major International player and as the foreign minister of Albania it is his priority to increase the engagement with India. "... One of the first things that I put as the main priority as the foreign minister of Albania was to increase the engagement with India, a major international player, and increase the opportunities of working with the Indian people... I'm here not only to take part in the Raisina forum, but also to discuss with your foreign minister and my colleagues from the foreign ministry how we can cooperate and collaborate in politics and in terms of people-to-people engagement. Albania will soon reopen its embassy here in Delhi..." said Igli Hasani