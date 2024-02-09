Videos
Published Feb 9, 2024 at 2:58 PM IST
All You Need To Know About Bharat Ratna Awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh
Fifth Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh would be awarded the Bharat Ratna. He was a pioneer of farmer's rights. Watch the video to know all about the luminary.
