Published Jan 24, 2024 at 5:21 PM IST
All you need to know about former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur
Former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur has been awarded the nation's highest honour, Bharat Ratna, posthumously by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. The announcement to honour Thakur with India's highest civilian award came a day before his 100th birth anniversary.
