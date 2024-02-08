Beautifully carved statues of Lord Vishnu, God Shiva were discovered in Raichur. The idols were found during the construction of a bridge on the Krishna River near Devasugur in Raichur. According to eyewitnesses, the idols include the Dashavatar of Lord Vishnu and the Linga of Shiva. Some also likened the idols to replicas of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.