In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar tried to justify the police action in the Pune Porsche car crash case. He also admitted that the NCP MLA visited the police station within hours of the Porsche crash that killed two young techies on the spot. “He did visit the police station. I can’t stop him," Kumar told Arnab when confronted on LIVE TV. He also admitted that the grandfather of the teenage accused was involved in a case related to underworld gangster Chota Rajan. Kumar, however, couldn't answer why the MCOCA was imposed against the accusded's grandfather at that time.

