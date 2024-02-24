The holy relics of Lord Buddha are enshrined at the Royal ground Sanam Luang, Bangkok, on February 23. The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, along with the Governor of Bihar, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, were present at the ceremony. Bihar Governor, Rajendra Arlekar along with Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, accompanied by senior monks and other dignitaries, handed over the sacred relics to the Thai PM. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Bangkok said, "This will be considered an important moment in the spiritual journey of India and Thailand. It is my good fortune that I handed over the holy relics to the Thai PM here. The friendship between Thailand and India will further improve."