Protests flared up for a 10th consecutive day in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, as tensions remained high in the region on Feb 23. Locals of Sandeshkhali and BJP’s Mahila Morcha on Feb 23 protested against the TMC Govt in the Bermajur village of the region. The protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. A clash broke out between locals and the police after the police halted the protest. Some female villagers got injured during the clash. Falguni Patra, West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha President also protested against the Police in Bermajur village.