Published Jan 12, 2024 at 4:57 PM IST
Atal Setu: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest sea bridge
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Mumbai trans harbour bridge during his visit to Maharashtra. The Atal Setu is India's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai with Pune and also the Navi Mumbai airport. The prime minister was earlier in the morning in Nashik to launch the 27th Nation Youth Day celebrations.
