Videos
Published Feb 22, 2024 at 6:44 PM IST
Avalanche hits famous Ski resort in Gulmarg, one Russian tourist dead
A massive avalanche has hit Gulmarg on February 22 leading to death of one Russian tourist. According to local authorities, three tourists were trapped in the avalanche, out of which one passed away, one was injured and another was still missing. A search and rescue operation is underway.
